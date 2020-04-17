<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State has discharged another Coronavirus patient, but received two more patients on Thursday.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this, saying that one confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving his second negative test result.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to seven. As reported earlier, one case was transferred to Lagos.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back positive tonight. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to five,” he said.

According to Makinde, “We invite the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive through/walk through testing at Adamasingba Stadium: People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State.





“People who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts. People with respiratory symptoms and healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.”

Makinde thanked Smile Communications Nigeria, which donated routers to its Emergency Operations Centre, while also thanking everyone who had continued to donate to the state government in cash or kind to enable it prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing,” he said.