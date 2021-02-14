



Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the Federal Government to declare has told the Federal Government to declare Sunday Igboho terrorist, even as he urged the Northern governors to evacuate the Northerners out of South-West.

In a press statement on Sunday signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar, President and Mock Kure, the spokesman of the Northern group stated that its attention had been drawn to the ongoing Carnage against Northerners, particularly in Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Oyo State, South West Nigeria wherein so many lives were either lost or injured, business premises and houses burnt by Yoruba hoodlums.

It also expressed displeasure at such attack in strongest terms, while it called on security agents to arrest the perpetrators to serve as deterent to other hoodlums planning to walk the same path.

While faulting the action of he hoodlums, NYCN, said that the hidden agenda to expel Northerners in that part of the country started with the call on all Herdsmen (Not criminal elements) by the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, to leave all State controlled Forests Reserves, this led to the sudden emergence of one Sunday Ighoho, a well known Motor Park tout as the Enforcer-In-Chief of the hidden but now open agenda in faraway Oyo State.

It stated further that the evicton order violates the provisions of The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as Amended) which Guarantees Freedom of Movement to all Citizens and Rights to own Movable and Unmovable properties in any part of the Country.

Also blaming the police for refusing to do the needful, the Northern group said, “It is unfortunate that the effort of thd police to defend the laws of country was not felt, as the order of the Inspector General of Police to his officers in the region to arrest and bring the said Sunday to Abuja was flouted.





The arms of the law has proven to be weak and helpless as the said wanted person has been going about dishing out fresh quit notices to law abiding citizens and enforcing same in many States of the region.

The group stressed that it believed strongly that the inability of Government at all levels to tame the lawless wings of Sunday Ighoho and his co-travellers led to emergence of his variants, hence, the renewed attacks on settled business people and many others that can’t speak Yoruba Sasa Market.

While making its position known the group said, “We urge the Federal Government to declare Sunday Ighoho and his group terrorists Organisation as he is not different from Boko Haram.”

“We also request the Northern Governor’s Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Barr Simon Bako Lalong to rally his colleagues to begin to evacuates our brothers that are trapped in Southwest and other troubled spots in Southern Nigeria since the governments in those regions have proven to be helpless or tacitly complicit in the ceaseless attacks on our people.”

The Northern Youths said it would continue to maintain maximum restraints despite the unjustifiable and unprovoked attacks on its people pending when government will exhaust all avenues for peace.

It also appealed on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise resources to the trouble spots to ameliorate the sufferings of those who lost their means of livelihood to the carnage.

Adding, “The Federal Government should adequately compensate those who lost loved ones and property to crises. We call on Northerners to desist from travelling to Southwestern Nigeria as signals from the region is extremely bad.”

“Pending on when government will prove that it is now safe to travel to that region. We also call on Nigerians with conscience to condemn such attacks and other planned attacks.”