The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu addressing journalist at the state house in Marina, during the Inspector General Police visit to Lagos on November 3, 2020. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visit Lagos urged men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State not to be discouraged by the destruction and killings of their men during #EndSARS protest in the state, the IG admitted that the morale of the police was down after the ugly incident, in which six cops were lynched and 36 critically injured (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the State.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department”.


“The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the State.

“The Intervention Force is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

“The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country.

“He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas.

