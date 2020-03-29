<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub-committee has impounded a total of Twenty-Two (22) illegally parked vehicles during its special night operations, to enforce compliance at club houses and public places in Ibadan.

Addressing the team of officers before the operation, the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Mogaji (Dr.) Akin Fagbemi, who distributed protective tools to the officers such as hand gloves, portable sanitizers, nose masks and thermometers charged them to be professional in the exercise and respect fundamental human rights in the course of the operation.

He said, “The Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement subcommittee is made up of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency and other security agencies and we have begun a special night monitoring and enforcement of Oyo State Government’s directive aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) among residents of the State, particularly through transport operators, night clubs and other public places”.

It would be recalled that Oyo State has recorded more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 which led to a directive of a dusk to dawn curfew (7pm to 6am) and suspension of interstate transportation into and out of the State with effect from Sunday night (March 29th, 2020) by the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde.





Governor Seyi Makinde also gave a directive that no public place or gathering should harbour above 10 persons at a time.

Dispersing cluster of persons that formed crowd of more than 10 at club houses, the Special anti-COVID-19 squad gave sufficient information on the need for residents to comply with the State Government’s directives on social distancing, regular washing of hands and other guidelines.

Club houses the enforcement team visited included Platinum, Awolowo Road; Hexagon, Samonda; Pleasure Summit, GRA; Cimola Hotel, Mokola; Latitude, Samonda; Mauve 21, Ring Road; Ventura, Sango and Shanty’s club among others across the State.

Likewise, the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed over 200 men and officers to join the COVID-19 Taskforce Health Advisory Sub-committee to embark on public enlightenment at markets and public places within Ibadan for a campaign tagged: ‘break in the chain of transmission campaign on COVID-19’.

Residents who claimed ignorance of the anti-coronavirus guidelines issued by the State Government, however pledged to become vanguards and ambassadors against the spread of the deadly virus.