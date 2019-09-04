<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Government has directed that the 10,000 metric tonnes of silo project at Aawe in Oyo to be completed and delivered by the contractor, Rahvet International Limited, by January.

The contract had been a subject of litigation when the last administration revoked it.

The contractor claimed it was at 68% completion stage and the contractor headed for the law court to seek redress.

Commissioner for Agriculture Muyiwa Ojekunle explained that the present government met the project at the stage of incompletion and subject of litigation despite the disbursement of over 98% of total contract sum of by the immediate past administration and the work done till date was adjudged to be 67.8%.

He said the Governor Seyi Makinde administration entered into dialogue with all stakeholders to settle the issue amicably out of court as it was in the interest of the state to have value for the huge amount of money already expended on the project.

Ojekunle said: “The present administration met the contract at 68% completion and a lawsuit which we immediately entered into and settle amicably out of court. The result is what you are witnessing today.

“We have successfully resolved the issue and the contractor is back to site today as documents relating to the contract have been perfected and he is to complete it to avoid waste of scarce resources.”

The commissioner urged the contractor to reciprocate Makinde’s kind gesture by swinging into action as soon as fund is released to ensure the project is of good quality and completed and delivered within the shortest period stipulated.

Executive Chairman, Rahvet International Limited Dr. Mufutau Raheem appreciated Makinde for the opportunity given to his company to complete the project.