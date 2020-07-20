



The Oyo State Government has constituted a task force on the environment to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other environmental nuisance in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, who spoke to newsmen on the composition of the task force on Monday on in Ibadan, said members of the task force were drawn from various stakeholders.

He said that the task force, chaired by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Francis Ojomo, had members from markets, artisans and youths associations.

“Others are the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers and representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim wing,” Olanrewaju said.





The permanent secretary admonished the people of the state to have attitudinal change from abuse of the environment.

He called on residents of the state to stop abusing the environment, stressing that this had negative effects on health and other aspects of the people’s lives.

Olanrewaju noted that erring residents would be arrested and prosecuted.

He, however, said that the essence of setting up the task force was not punitive, saying that government was not interested in sending people to correctional centres or sanctioning them.

According to him, the government is more interested in maintaining a healthy population and clean environment that would be attractive to investors.