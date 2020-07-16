



The Oyo State Government on Thursday confirmed a total of 69 new COVID-19 infections in the state.

It noted that the newly recorded COVID-19 cases were from 15 local government areas in the state.

Gov. Seyi Makinde announced the figure on Twitter in his daily update on the state’s Task Force Response to the raging pandemic.

The latest figure had brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,951.

According to the governor, additional four COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

The new recoveries brought the total number of successfully treated persons in the state to 1,012.

“Four confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1,012.





“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 69 suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from Ibadan North (14), Ibadan South-West (12), Akinyele (nine), Egbeda (eight), Iseyin (seven), Ibadan South-East (four), Oluyole (four), Orelope (three), Ibadan North-East (two), Oyo East (one), Saki West (one), Lagelu (one), Ibadan North-West (one), Ona Ara (one) and Ido (one).

“Please keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of the coronavirus in our state.

”Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing,” the governor said.