Oba Adeoye Oyinlola, the Aare of Ofiki in Atisbo Local Council of Oyo State, on Tuesday appealed to Gov. Seyi Makinde for urgent upgrade of Ogunreke/Ofiki road.

Oyinlola told newsmen in Iseyin that the road and other roads within the town were now “death traps’’.

The monarch said that the Ogunreke/Ofiki road and some others were links to about 40 villages and farmlands in the state.

“Our governor is a listening and seasoned administrator. He listens and acts accordingly in the most professional manner.

“He has also passed through the Ogunreke/Ofiki road, which is already a death trap.

“I’m convinced that by calling his attention to the dire need to attend to these roads, which serve as links to 40 villages and farms, the needful would be done,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler also thanked the governor for appointing notable sons and daughters of Oke-Ogun area into his cabinet.

He offered prayers for the success of the administration as well as God’s guidance for the governor and members of his cabinet.