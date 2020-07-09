



The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has requested for more judges and magistrates in the state’s judiciary to fastrack justice delivery.

Abimbola made the request on Thursday during the inauguration of the Family Court in Ibadan.

The chief judge said that judges and magistrates in the state were overworked and overwhelmed with the volume of cases in the courts.

Abimbola said judges currently working in Ibadan Division were now 12 instead of the 20 before.

He also said that the number of magistrates in the state had dropped to 31.

“Imo State has 60 magistrates, Lagos State has 150 magistrates while Oyo State which is bigger than those states has 31, ” he said.

Abimbola also said that the Family Court would help in determining matters relating to children and domestic violence.





“Whenever a matter which concerns a child is in the court, the primary and ultimate consideration is the interest of the child.

“Family Court is important because of the increase in rape , child molestation and oppression currently being witnessed in the society due to series of family breakup,”he said.

He thanked the governor, Ministry of Women Affairs, State House of Assembly, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for their partnership and cooperation.

Inaugurating the Family Court, Gov. Seyi Makinde pledged to play his part in assisting the judiciary.

Makinde commended the judiciary for the prudent management of its resources inspite of the current economic meltdown due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.