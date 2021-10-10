Oyo: Auto crash claims nine lives

Nine persons lost their lives to an auto crash which occurred between Saturday and Sunday at the Kara Market area on the Ibadan-Iseyin road.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State, Paul Okoduwa, confirmed the figure on Sunday.

He told newsmen that 25 persons were involved in the crash which resulted from overspeeding by two commercial vehicles.

Mr Okoduwa told newsmen that those that died were six males and three females, while nine males and six females sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Only one occupant did not sustain injuries, he said.

He said the buses were a Mazda with registration number YRE 124 XA and a Toyota Hiace with registration number BDJ 400 YK.

He added that the dead had been deposited in a mortuary at a private hospital while those who sustained injuries were being treated at Our Lady Hospital, Iseyin.

Mr Okoduwa warned motorists to obey all traffic rules and drive within approved speed limits.

Meanwhile, Abdganiy Adekunle, the Aseyin of Iseyin, called on motorists to value human lives and exercise patience while driving.

He made the call while mourning the victims of the auto crash.

Also, the Iseyin Development Union called on the Oyo State government to erect speed breakers and necessary road signs at the Iseyin end of the Iseyin-Ibadan Expressway to forestall further loss of lives.

Its president, Bayo Raji, said in a statement that the call became imperative as many lives and properties had been lost to road carnage on the newly-reconstructed 76-kilometre road.

“Areas that have villages or markets where human and vehicular movements are always and have sharp bends need speed breakers to compel motorists into reducing speed.

“We pray for the souls of the dead in this ghastly accident and many more incidents that have claimed lives, limbs and properties due to overspeeding.

“We also appeal to the government to please call the contractor that constructed the road to put speed breakers at critical points.

“The ‘Serafu’ Market, the Kilometre Two Cattle Market, some villages where activities are high as well as the junction at the Iseyin Muslim Burial Ground need road signs.

“We believe that as the speed breakers have worked in reducing the speed of motorists at the Ibadan end of this road, the same sanity will prevail at the Iseyin end as well and we shall not witness such waste of lives anymore,’’ he said.

Mr Raji also called on the leadership of the Park Management System in the state to caution commercial drivers, especially as the year runs to an end.