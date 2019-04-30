<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday reversed the impeachment of the Chairman of Irepo Local Government Council, Alhaji Adediran Asifu, and his deputy, Victoria Ojedele.

The Speaker, Hon. Olagunju Ojo, said that Sections 20 and 21 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended had specified procedures to follow for impeachment to be carried out.

He said that the seven members of the legislative arm of Irepo Local Government, who initiated the impeachment process, failed to follow the laid down procedures.

According to Ojo, it is the responsibility of the State Assembly to ensure peace among both parties to the dispute.

Olagunju, while urging indegenes and residents of Irepo Local Government to remain calm, directed the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to look into the matter and report back to the assembly within a week.

Ojo also ordered Asifu and his deputy to continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as chairman and vice chairman of Irepo Local Government.

The House, in another development, summoned the Commissioners for Environment, Works and Transport, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the management of Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA).

He ordered them to appear before the House to clarify issues affecting discipline and free flow of traffic in the state.

The summon followed a motion moved by Hon. Olusegun Ajanaku representing Ibadan South West II on urgent need to prevent indiscriminate parking of vehicles.

Ajanaku, who said government needed to come up with clear-cut policies to regulate road side parking, noted that indiscriminate parking of vehicles had resulted in undue accidents.

Ojo directed the clerk of the House to write the Ministry of Environment, Works and Transport, NURTW and OYRTMA to appear before the House on May 7.