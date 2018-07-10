The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State’s Anthem and Logo Bill 2017 into law, after scaling through the third reading.

The House presided over by the Speaker, Mr Olagunju Ojo, passed the bill after the House Committee on Special Duties chaired by Mr Gbenga Oyekola, presented its report on the bill.

The House after considering the bill clause by clause and constituting the plenary to the committee of the whole, unanimously gave consent to the passage.

Oyekola while speaking to newsmen after the plenary, said that the bill was aimed at reawakening Oyo State residents to their responsibilities, duties and loyalty to the state.

“Prior to the passage of the bill, these was no law to back the anthem and the logo of the state.

“It is incumbent on the State House of the Assembly to have a law that will back the anthem and logo because without this law the content of the state’s letterheads with the logo could be deemed null and void.

“The passage of the bill will also allow the younger generation to attach importance to the duty of upholding the honour and the integrity of the state,” he said.