The Oyo House of Assembly, on Friday passed the state budget for 2020, increasing it with a total of N5billion.

The budget which was increased to N213.7billion from the initial N208.8b sent to the lawmakers by Governor Seyi Makinde on November 27, was finally passed on Friday during plenary, after the financial appropriation bill was passed earlier, late Thursday night.

As presented by Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation, Mr Kehinde Olatunde, at plenary, the budget is composed of a recurrent expenditure of N110.4billion and capital expenditure of N103.3billion.

While presenting the report, Olatunde said the budget will be better implemented if the board of internal revenue blocks leakages in collection of taxes, incorporates the informal sector and automates tax collection.

As drafted by the executive, the approved budget sees the highest sums allocated to public infrastructure and public works, education, health and agriculture.

In a brief remarks after taking the voice votes that gave the finally approval to the bill, the Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin expressed optimism that the Appropriation Bill for the 2020 fiscal year passed, would achieve at least 70 percent budget performance.

Friday, plenary which was the last for the year also saw the lawmaker re-screening an earlier rejected Caretaker Chairman for Ogbomoso South Local Government, Mr Oyeniyi Oyedokun.

The re-screening is consequent upon a letter by Governor Seyi Makinde addressed to the Assembly, and read at Thursday’s plenary, that Oyedokun be re-screened, adding that all his paper works had been perfected.

Also, during the day’s legislative proceedings, the lawmakers screened and confirmed four nominees to serve as appointed members of the state Judicial Service Commission as proposed by the Governor.

The nominees screened and confirmed are: Mr. Kehinde Akinwumi, Mr Ogunrinde Olatunji, Mr. Lateef Adetunji and Mr Wahab Adedigba.

The house, however, adjourned till January 28th, 2020.