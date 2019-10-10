<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A large number of Fulani on Wednesday stormed the Oyo State House of Assembly venue for the public hearing on a bill to prohibit open grazing in the state.

The National Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sale Bayari, in an 18-page position paper he delivered at the session, kicked against the bill and its sponsors.

Bayari said the bill, if passed into law, would punish poor herders.

He said, “It is impossible in our country for any small-scale herdsman or rancher to go into ranching.”

Bayari said the sponsors of the bill did not consider herdsmen and their cattle rearing culture and tradition.

He asked how a herdsman owning 50 cows or less could afford to lease a plot for ranching, buy feeds for his animals, saying “the average total value of 50 cows at N150, 000 each is N7.5m only.”

He added, “From our calculations, one cow will eat grass, drink water, and there are other maintenance costs to the tune of N1, 500 a day.”

The Farmers Ambassador, Chief Azeez Maboreje, disagreed with Bayari as he lauded the lawmakers considering the bill.