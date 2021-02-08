



The Commandant of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) has declared that Ibarapaland is safe and free of killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The commandant, who stated this in a statement made available in Ibadan on Monday, said that he would volunteer to lead anyone who is interested in taking a tour of parts of Ibarapaland earlier hit by herders/farmers crisis.

He also denounced some audio and video posts in the social media, which tend to raise what he called “clearly unfounded alarms” about the Ibarapa security situation, saying that he has been moving in and out of the area for days now.

According to him, farmers and the law- abiding people in the area are going about their businesses without molestation.

The statement read: “Anyone desirous of finding out the truth about the security situation in Ibarapaland contrary to the video/ audio being circulated in various forum can key into this opportunity.”





“I will personally provide escorts to and from Ibadan to Igangan general areas anytime this week.”

“You can organise yourselves and inform me if you are interested in finding out the true position of things in Ibarapaland.”

“I will be ready to move, just give me 10hrs head start. I am in Aiyete and I have been moving around Ibarapaland freely, no one has reported any adverse security issue to me apart from isolated case involving a fulani mansaid to have been killed in his house in a remote village around Eruwa in Ibarapa East on Saturday, by yet to be identified assailants. No security challenges observed in Ibarapa Central and North contrary to rumours been peddled.”

“We are fully on the trail of those responsible for the said murder in conjunction with other security agencies and we assure all that the attackers and their motives will soon be uncovered.”