As part of its commitment to ensure a healthy and pollution free environment, a leading International Non Governmental Organisation, OXFAM, through its PROACT Project drive on Tuesday launched ‘1 person 4 trees’ planting campaign in Ambursa District, Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi state.

The reawakening campaign was heralded ahead of a state wide grand launch to be flagged off by Governor Atiku Bagudu at a later date

Speaking at the launch, OXFAM Livelihood Programme Officer, Mr Enoch Bamaiyi, said the launch was in commemoration of the World Environmental day celebration to scale up afforestation and tame environmental degradation.

”We are informed by the utmost need to protect our environment against air pollution in order to save lives.

”So far we have distributed over 268,000 economic trees seedlings across 3 pilot LGs of Birnn Kebbi, Jega and Danko Wasagu in the state.”

Bamaiyi further explained the campaign was a deliberate step to sensitize and also reawaken the spirits of citizens across communities on the significance of tree planting to human survival and comfort as well in combating climate change.

According to him, desertification, erosion, carbon trapping among others were life threatening occurrences that trees can fight.

He however said the seedlings were a composition of economic trees ranging from Mango, Moringa, Guava and Orange.

”We procured the trees. Each person is given a tree and in turn is expected to plant 4 more”, he explained.

Bamaiyi further advised against tree felling while pointing out that” the more trees are fell, the our lives are put to danger.”

Mr Usman Falaye appealed to the government to intensify campaigns against deforestation and encourage all LGs in the state to key in for the good of the environment and human survival.

”Kebbi state government should also take strict measures against tree felling,” he stressed.

Flagging off the campaign, Ag. Chairman, Birnin Kebbi local government, Abubakar Gulma, commended OXFAM for its giant step towards ensuring pollution free environment across the state.

Gulma, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Agriculture of the council, Sirajo Sanda, acknowledged the relevance of tree planting against all kinds of environmental pollution.

”We have soil, water, air, carbon trapping pollution as well desertification and erosion to tackle through tree planting to save our environment and lives from its dangers”, he identified.

Performing the tree planting, District Head of Gwadangwaji, Alhaji Umaru Ahmed commended PROACT project initiative to save environmental degradation adding that” the importance of tree planting cannot be over emphasised. Unless we plant more than we cut trees else we will continue to be threatened by desert encroachment. When you have trees, they can stand such occurrence.

”Its unfortunate that morethan 70% of Nigeria’s population use firewood for cooking. We have to make more trees available to combat all kinds of air and soil pollution for our survival. Look at neighbouring Niger how is being threatened by desert encroachment and other environmental dangers”, he said.

Among others that also performed the exercise was the Sarkin Kudun Gwandu and District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed.