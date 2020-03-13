<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has regained his freedom.

According to a report, the ex-CBN Governor is expected to leave Awe, a town in Nasarawa state any moment from now.

Earlier, Justice Anwuli Chikere of an Abuja Federal High Court ordered the immediate release of Sanusi.





The judge gave the ruling after listening to Sanusi’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and ordered that the deposed Emir’s freedom of rights must be respected.

Newsmen recall that Sanusi was under house arrest in Awe after his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led government for being disrespectful to lawful authorities.

The exile of the 14th emir of Kano stirred outrage and opposition from different quarters in the country.