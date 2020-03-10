<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived Nasarawa State where he has been sent on exile.

Sanusi was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday after falling prey to political intrigues.

The former Emir was said to have arrived in Loko Development Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state at about 2:30am on Tuesday.

This followed Sanusi’s departure from the Malam Aminu International Airport, hours after the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced that he had been removed as the Emir of Kano.

The removal of Sanusi was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Usman Alhaji said Emir Sunusi’s dethronement was as a result of unanimous decision taken by Kano State Executive Council.

The SSG said the Emir’s removal from office was officially endorsed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The Kano state Executive Council under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (OFR) has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate, Muhammad Sunusi 11.





“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the Government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances, Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been found breaching part 3 Section 13 (a–e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultations with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (OFR), calls on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal business, while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”