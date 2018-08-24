There was commotion on Friday morning in Iwo, Osun State, as hundreds of youths took to the street to protest the alleged killing a youth, Tunde Nofiu, by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The deceased was reportedly shot dead on Thursday night at Odo-Ori market in the town while boarding a bike to Ile-Ogbo.

The enraged youths have dislodged the police, pulled down the fence of the Police area command office and set the offices within the premises ablaze.

They also brought out the generators and other office equipment and set them ablaze.

Attempts by Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 and Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Habeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, to appeal to the irate youths proved futile.