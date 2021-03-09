



The Osun Executive Council has approved Food Support Scheme for vulnerable persons in the state.

Newsmen report that the council took the decision at its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omidipan, in Osogbo.

Oyetola noted that the food scheme would be targeting 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens of the state, starting from March 2021 till November 2022.

He said persons with special needs in all the local government areas of the state would benefit from the scheme.

The governor added that the poor and the vulnerable persons in various churches would be reached through the Christian Association of Nigeria.





He said the ones in the mosques would get theirs through the various Muslim communities.

Oyetola said that the vulnerable groups as well as the artisans would get the food through their associations.

“The needy among other ethnic groups in the state would get the food support through their leaders, the traditional worshipers through their association and traders through Iyalojas and Babalojas,” he said.

Oyetola said that the food items would be sourced locally in line with his administration’s policy of promoting small, micro and medium businesses.

He said the council also approved the allocation of farm lands to youths interested in agriculture.