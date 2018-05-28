The Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has announced the indefinite closure of the institution.

Mr Gafar Shittu, the Registrar of the university, said in a statement on Monday in Osogbo that the closure of the institution was sequel to what he described as “ notorious activities’’ of some non-teaching staff under the guise of unionism.

This statement reads: “The Governing Council of Osun State University has approved the closure of the university with immediate effect.

”This is sequel to the notorious activities of some non-teaching staff members under the guise of unionism.

”These activities now pose danger to lives and properties within and around the university campuses.

“Management wishes to sincerely apologise to parents, guardians and students for any inconveniences that this closure may cause.

“Efforts are geared towards addressing the prevalent lawlessness, finally.

“We urge our law abiding staff and students to remain calm and stay away from the campuses in the mean time.’’

Reacting to the closure, Mr Isaiah Fayemi, the Chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union of the university, said he was shocked by the announcement of the closure.

“We are surprised that the management decided to close down the university.

”Our protests have been very peaceful since last week Wednesday when we started,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the union had embarked on strike on May 23, alleging nonpayment of certain allowances and plan to sack their leaders.

The strike was, however, called off following the intervention of the state House of Assembly.