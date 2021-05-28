The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Labo Popoola on Thursday admitted 3,671 students into the instruction’s various colleges for the 2020/21 academic session.

The University’s 14th matriculation exercise took place in all the six campuses of the institution across the state simultaneously and at the different colleges, where they were admitted into the schools by their respective college provost on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing the students after the oath-taking ceremony at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium at the University’s main campus Osogbo, Professor Popoola who was represented by Professor Amos Popoola, Provost, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, said out of the over 10,000 students who applied for the school’s post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test, only 4,757 were offered admission.

While disclosing that the university focus is on producing entrepreneurial graduates that could impact the immediate environment and compete globally, he said the school will assist the student with the sum of N200,000 as a start-up fund repayable install mentally at 1percent interest.

“It is worthy of note to inform you that out of over ten thousand candidates that applied to this university, only four thousand seven hundred and fifty-seven (4,757) candidates were given admission and only three thousand six hundred and seventy-one (3,671) candidates are lucky to sail through to be matriculating today.

“In this university, we are driven by our vision and desire to “be a centre of excellence providing high-quality teaching and learning experience, which will engender the production of entrepreneurial graduates capable of impacting their environment while being globally competitive.” As an institution, we have committed ourselves to the pursuit of academic innovation, skill-based training and a tradition of excellence in teaching, research and community service and this can be proven through the quality of graduates that we produce and our consciousness of time. Here, we do have an uninterrupted academic session. You know when you enrol and you know when to graduate, provided you work diligently.





“In achieving this vision, we have a centre for Entrepreneurial studies that engage in the training of students on their chosen vocations so that they can be skilled within the years of their course of study and this is complemented with a certificate of competence in the vocation to enable the students to be self-reliant after graduation.

This means that our students stand the chance of graduating with two certificates from this university. After graduation, we take it as our responsibility to support these students that are ready to be self-reliant with the sum of two hundred thousand naira as a start-up fund which can be repaid install mentally at an interest rate of 1%.

“As a student of this Institution, you are expected to plant a tree seedling to mark your entrance into our community. You must nurture the seedling till you exit the institution. Very soon, our horticulturist will reach out to you with the details of the activity. Please give them the fullest cooperation possible.

“This University, like every other university, has rules and regulations and you are expected to abide by all the rules and regulations. You are also expected to participate in all the activities of the University and be fully committed to your studies to justify your selection out of the thousands who wanted to come to study in this noble institution.

“Finally, I implore you to stay away completely from any act of drug abuse, cultism and the likes because the University has zero tolerance to these vices. If you are caught, the university will not desist to take the appropriate sanction, which may include summary dismissal.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, once again I congratulate all the fresh students, parents, friends and well-wishers and I wish you all well in this journey to greatness”, he said.