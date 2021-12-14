Osun university confirms student shot by cultists

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in Osogbo, has confirmed that its student, Victor Oke, was macheted, shot and set ablaze by a cult gang for refusing to join them.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, said Oke was a part-time student of the institution. He is in his final year.

“We noticed that Victor was absent for his final paper in the afternoon and decided to contact his parents.

“It was later discovered that he was attacked by unknown cultists in the early hours of Saturday.

“Victor was shouting that he was not joining their cult group while they continued to hit him with cutlasses, hard stones and attempted to burn him, partially succeeding before he was eventually rescued.

“The university security unit is currently working with the Police to ensure the culprits are exposed and brought to book. The cultists must be arrested,” Adesoji added.