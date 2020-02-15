<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in Osun State has trained the local government chairmen in the state on sustainable development.

The 3-day programme was held in Osogbo.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Osun-CSDP, Mrs Funmi Abokede, said One of the mandates of the agency is the training and retraining of relevant stakeholders to build their capacity for effective contribution towards sustainable development.





She explained that the training was to ensure the replication of Community Driven Development (CDD) approach, which is bottom-up, demand driven approach to development. ”This will enhance social inclusiveness, ownership, sustainability and maintenance of micro projects,” Abokede said.