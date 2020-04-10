<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Government on Friday reiterated its commitment to enforcing total lockdown of the state as a means of curbing the spread of coronavirus until the situation is reviewed.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, disclosed that the state has neither relaxed the State-wide lockdown nor granted exemptions for any form of the congregation, whether for Easter, Juma’at prayers or gatherings of any kind.





It charged residents of the state, especially religious leaders to cooperate with the government in its effort to defeat the pandemic Coronavirus disease.

According to the statement, “The State-wide lockdown is a two-week order at the first instance, after which the government will review the battle against the pandemic.

“All heads of religious organisations, social associations, citizens and residents are therefore implored to continue to cooperate with the government in this fight by obeying all the necessary regulations and emergency orders”.