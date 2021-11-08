Osun teachers recruitment list out November 15

The Osun State Government has announced that shortlisted candidates for the state’s TESCOM 2021 teachers’ recruitment would be made public on or before November 15.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi, while fielding questions from journalists at the weekend in Osogbo.

Olawumi said: “Before the middle of this month, the list of successful and shortlisted applicants will be announced.

“I can tell you today that before the second week of November, in fact, before November 15, our teachers will be announced. I can tell you the list is ready. We’ve compiled the list and it would be out by the 15th of November.

“We conducted interviews for all the applicants. The interview was majorly micro-teaching to know their mode of teaching, and through the interview, we found out many candidates that were not competent. Graduates who do not know functions of production, graduates who do not know opportunity cost. We cannot absorb such persons to be teaching our children.”

While speaking on the policy put in place to improve the quality of education in the state, Olawumi said that Governor Oyetola has done tremendously well in ensuring that students in the state were given qualitative education.

He said: “We are building good schools. The school environment has become something meaningful. This government has continued to provide good schools since 2010. Our government has never relented in infrastructure upgrade of schools. Our schools must be beautiful than the homes of the students so they will find the school attractive. Our schools are getting more beautiful. Now we are recruiting teachers.

“Aside from the over 4,000 MP teachers given to us by the federal government, we are still recruiting teachers and we have trained those MP teachers and rejected those that are not qualified. You can’t just come to our schools and start to teach, we have to examine you to know your capacity so as to know where to put you to use. So, no schools in Osun State will not have adequate teachers by the time we finished this recruiting exercise.

“Ever since we reviewed the school policy, we have complied with the 6,6,3,4 policy. We don’t operate a standalone policy anymore and we have attracted about N1.4 billion investment into the education sector in Osun since we reviewed the policy.

“Old students are complementing the efforts of the state government. If I start to name now if you go to Osogbo Grammar School’s main gate today you will think you are entering a polytechnic. Osogbo Grammar School just refurbished about five buildings that have five classrooms and a school library.

St. John Grammar School, Ile-Ife, did the same thing, Ilesa Grammar School is doing the same thing, Ijesa Muslim Grammar School is doing the same thing, St. Charles Osogbo is doing the same thing, Iwo Grammar School is also doing the same thing.

“Old students of those schools have come back because Oyetola’s administration implemented and restored the name of their schools. Ilesa Grammar School used to be Ilesa Grammar since its establishment before there was a contradiction. Ilesa Grammar School has produced about five universities’ vice-chancellors. So, you cannot just run the school in a manner that would not be acceptable, that would not make them be proud of their schools. But, now they are proud of their schools and infrastructures are rolling in,” he said.