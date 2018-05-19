The immediate past Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Adejare Bello, has chastised members of National Assembly over the late passage of the 2018 appropriation budget accusing them of deliberately slowing down the growth and progress of the country.

Bello, who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that the operations of National Assembly since the return to civil rule have been undemocratic.

Adejare, who bared his mind while fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo, said that there are a lot of rots in the National Assembly adding that things must change for better to make the current democracy great.

According to him, “since 1999 when the civil rule started, I never liked the operations of National Assembly and I have discovered that many people with sterling qualities of administration and governance when they get to the National Assembly they are unable to make any difference. There are a lot of rots in the National Assembly.”

He declared that the bottleneck concerning creation of states and local government councils must be expunged to allow for development and growth.

He queried what causes the delay in passage of the budget and reason the leadership of the National Assembly gives for it.

He called on the lawmakers to wake up to their responsibilities and make things work well in the country.