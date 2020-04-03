As at 11:00 am, on Friday, 3rd April, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria surged to 190 after six new cases were confirmed in Osun State.
However, with 20 COVID-19 patients already discharged and 2 death recorded, the total active cases remain 168 in the country.
Below is a breakdown of cases by states:
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti-2
Rivers- 1
Benue – 1
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.
As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/47NVeHMEux
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020
