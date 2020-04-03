Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since the 15th of August 2016.

As at 11:00 am, on Friday, 3rd April, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria surged to 190 after six new cases were confirmed in Osun State.

However, with 20 COVID-19 patients already discharged and 2 death recorded, the total active cases remain 168 in the country.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti-2

Rivers- 1

Benue – 1


ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories