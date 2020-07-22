



Osun State Government has confirmed the the death of one person due to coronavirus related illness just as it announced the discovery of eight fresh COVID-19 cases in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu in a statement on Wednesday, also confirmed the discharge of 12 patients from the State’s Treatment and Isolation Centres.





Dr. Isamotu while appealing to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus, stated that the new cases were contacts of previous cases in the State.

He added that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State, as at July 22, are 367 with 175 active cases.

The Commissioner further revealed that the State had successfully treated and discharged 183 patients, while nine deaths have so far been recorded in the state.