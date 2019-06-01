<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, in the early hours of Saturday staged a violent protest over the death of a student after he slumped in the examination hall on Friday.

The affected student, Aminu Sheu, it was learnt was taken to the health centre of the institution after he had slumped in the examination hall.

Sources, however, said students were dissatisfied with the poor services received by the dying student at the institution’s health centre before he was referred to another hospital in Iree town where he gave up the ghost.

The protesters, it was learnt vandalised the institution’s health facility and burnt its ambulance. They also damaged some furniture.