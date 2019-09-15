<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tension has gripped staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho over renewed joint ownership crisis brewing in the management and funding of the university.

The institution is jointly owned by both Oyo and Osun States. It was established in 1990, a year before Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State. The university has been having it good and getting the full attention of owner states in term of funding and management until when the regime of Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala in Oyo State was pushing for separation of marriage on the ownership.

At the peak of the crisis few years ago, the staff and students went through hell when the university was shut down for several months as students who were supposed to graduate from the institution were having extra years while staff could not get their salaries and allowances for same period.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State appears to have opened the old wound when he indicated the resolved that his administration was ready to split the 29 years old ownership of the university.

He said one of his predecessors in office, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala had initiated the move in divorcing the marriage of the two states on the funding and running of the university, adding that his administration will not shy away in ensuring the agreement to split the university is implemented.

Governor Makinde further accused his counterpart in Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, of not being alive to his responsibilities in the payment of salaries of workers of the university.

Governor Makinde who lamented that an agreement to split LAUTECH during the administration of Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo) and Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), was signed but was not implemented, expressed the readiness of his administration to implement the agreement.

“A few days ago, I spoke to Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, that the plan to split the institution was signed between Akala and Oyinlola but we don’t know why it wasn’t implemented. If we have to split up, then so be it, I won’t shy away from this divorce. LAUTECH is very important to Ogbomoso”, he declared.

Worried by the accusation that Osun State Government has abandoned payment of workers in the university, the government in an official statement issued and signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji said that Makinde might have been misinformed over the whole issue.

Osun State Government said to the contrary, the state has always been alive to its responsibility with regard to its obligations to LAUTECH despite the obvious lopsidedness in the distribution of infrastructure between the two owner states.

It noted that Osun has never defaulted in the payment of salaries of workers in both the university and the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

Backing its claims with facts and figures, Osun State said that in 2017 alone, while Oyo contributed N717, 888, 795.00, Osun contributed N1, 292, 000, 000.00.

Also in 2018, Oyo contributed N443, 865,554.00 while Osun contributed N500, 000,000.

It quickly added that in addition to contributing regularly to LAUTECH in Ogbomoso, as indicated above, Osun State alone has been responsible for paying the salaries of workers at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, from 2013 to date, amounting to N16, 369, 953, 830.48.

For instance, from January to June this year, while Oyo had paid about N1.1billion to the university, Osun on the other hand had paid about N1.7 billion from January to July this year to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. This is in addition to the N300 million it released to the university in July.

“Effectively, what this implies is that while Osun had cumulatively spent about N2 billion on the institution from January to date, Oyo had only spent a little over N1billion.

“From the foregoing, who has defaulted? Rather than attempt to vilify our government, we should be commended. The University is a joint responsibility. Whatever decision that needs to be taken on its future must be mutually agreed upon.

“Again, for emphasis, we are committed to the joint ownership of LAUTECH and we will never shy away from our responsibilities, just as we will never sacrifice the future of the students of the university on the altar of partisan politics,” the government added.

Oyinlola’s government before leaving office in 2010 faulted the claim by Adebayo Alao Akala that the university had been ceded to Oyo State.

Oyinlola reiterated that Osun did not sign any agreement with Oyo State to cede LAUTECH.

Oyinlola said, “Probably Akala had forgotten that his (Oyinlola’s) government) took the Oyo State government to the Supreme Court in July 2010 asking the Apex Court to reaffirm the joint ownership of the University by the two states

“That case was still on by the time I exited government in November 2010. Indeed, the Supreme Court in March 2012 in a judgment delivered by the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, upheld the joint ownership of LAUTECH by the two states.

Investigation conducted by newsmen revealed that despite joint ownership and funding of the university, only one out of the eight academic faculties is located in Osun State. Over 90% of the institution structures were constructed and located in Ogbomosho in Oyo State whereas Osun State only has the University’s Teaching Hospital.

Oyo State also has about twice of the staff strength of the university while Osun State alone has been responsible for the payment of salaries of workers of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital located in Osogbo, Osun State from 2013 to date amounting to N16.5 billion.

It is on record that the administration of Chief Adebayo Alao Akala in Oyo State had since 2012 jettisoned the funding of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital located in Osogbo by embarking on the construction of completely new teaching hospital in Ogbomosho as part of moves to completely take over the university.

What actually worsened the situation in the university was the politics introduced into the running and funding of the university by the owner states. Immediately Oyo State government stopped contributing to the funding of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State, the plans to float another state university of equal standard commenced by Osun State leading to the establishment of Osun State University in 2007.

With establishment of Osun State University, Oyo State had the premonition that its co-partner in joint ownership of LAUTECH is also ready to severe the relationship but none of the two states attempted to initiate the process and moves for separation.

Going by the law and edict establishing Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, no state has the power to severe the relationship except on mutual agreement after which the initiator will pay about two third of the total investment (funding) spent on the university since creation to the other.

Should the marriage of ownership be divorce now, Osun State feels cheated that despite all its investments in the last 29 years into the university, Oyo State is not losing out and that was the reason why Oyo State is pushing for separation and unwilling to pay compensation to Osun as spelt out in the law and edict establishing the university.

At the moment, students seeking admission into the university have started nursing fears over the renewed hostilities between the two owner states over joint ownership and there was mass rush by fresh students to effect change of institution because of the new crisis even as patronage for the school had reduced since the crisis started some years back.