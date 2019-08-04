<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The people of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, will tomorrow (Monday) witness the traditional cleansing (known as Iwopopo) of Osogbo town, as part of pre-festival events that will herald the 2019 Osun Osogbo festival.

The Lead Consultant of Esquire Global, the official marketing firm of Osun Osogbo Festival 2019, Mr. Tunde Muraina, made this known in a statement he made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday.

He stated that the Osun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSUCCIMA) has also indicated its readiness to collaborate with Osun State government, Osun State Heritage Council and Esquire Global in their quest to have a successful 2019 Osun Osogbo Festival and trigger entrepreneurship and job creation.

Muraina explained that collaboration was announced by the acting Director-General of OSUCCIMA, Chief Jide Falohun, who was quoted as saying that the vision of the collaboration borders on the need to leverage the platform of Osun Osogbo Festival to boost job creation, entrepreneurship, commerce and business in Osun State.

The Lead Consultant of Esquire Global, also stated that the telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, GrandOAK, Coca Cola, Adron Homes and Property, Bovas and Company Limited, were among corporate organistations and institutions that have given their support to the 2019 edition of the festival.

According to Muraina, OSUCCIMA has introduced a product named Community Day Cultural Festival for Employment and Job Opportunities, noting that the product would include Virtual Expo, Virtual Job and Global Trade Mission to the annual Osun Osogbo Festival.

He explained that this would be a continuous collaboration as sponsors and exhibitors would be able to showcase their products and services at a virtual exhibition booth, stressing that stakeholders would connect, collaborate and promote both live and on-demand anytime and anywhere for jobs and business opportunities.

He added that eZ-Xpo as a solution provider would join forces with OSUCCIMA to provide a series of e-tools to situate the chamber of commerce system within the context of the 21st Century digital economy through virtual trade show technologies.

Muraina pointed out that community leaders, party leaders, people in the diaspora, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investors that cannot attend the festival could participate by connecting remotely on their devices to save cost and travelling time.