The Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun on Thursday promised to ensure adequate security during this year’s celebration of the Osun-Osogbo festival.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folashade Odoro, said in a statement in Osogbo that the command had deployed officers and men to provide security before, during and after the festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the annual festival would hold on Friday.

Odoro said that the police were working round the clock to secure lives and property and advised parents to caution their children against involvement in criminal activities.

She said that anyone caught in criminal acts would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said the corps had deployed enough personnel for the festival.

According to Afolabi, the command has deployed officers and men of the corps to various locations within the state capital.

He said that the command had also evolved various strategies to ensure security before, during and after the festival.