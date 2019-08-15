<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Osun State High Court on Thursday held that one Adigun Olayiwola and Adesiyan Olayiwola should not be replaced as priest and priestess in charge of Osun-Osogbo festival.

The court presided over by Justice A.O Ayoola, said both Adigun and Adesiyan should not be prevented by Ataoja, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun from performing their duties during the Osun Osogbo festival, the grand finale of which would be held on Friday.

The two officials had been replaced with new priest and priestess, who had functioned in the capacity since last year August.

Adigun and Adesiyan, however, approached the court through their lawyer, Mr Lukman Adeleke, seeking an order restraining Ataoja from stopping them from performing their duties during the 2019 edition of Osun Osogbo festival.

Ruling on an application, Justice Ayoola, noted that both Adigun and Adesiyan had performed the duties of Osun priest and priestess since the days of the immediate past Ataoja, Oba Oyewale Matanmi.

Justice Ayoola added that even after the passage of Oba Oyewale, the plaintiff/applicants still played the role of Osun priest and priestess.

She maintained that the loss and damage that stopping the two officers from performing their roles during Osun festival would cause them would be impossible to calculate.

The judge subsequently ordered that the defendants/respondents should not restrict the applicants from entering the Osun temple located within the Ataoja palace or stop them from participating in any activities relating to the celebration of Osun-Osogbo festival.