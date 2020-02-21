<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, says he remains the Oluwo of Iwoland despite his suspension by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

He said this in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

The post was in a reaction to his suspension by the Osun State Traditional Council.

In the post, Oluwo attached a video, showing him partying and dancing to a song that states that he was not pained by “abuses”.

The post read, “He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland. The Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (being too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swagging); and that (the suspension) is even subject to Governor’s approval. This clarification is important for the public notice!”





Oluwo Akanbi was on Friday suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The royal fathers arrived at the decision to suspend Oba Akanbi at their emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.