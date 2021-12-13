The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, on Monday warned operators of Point of Sales (POS) to be wary of fraudulent people using their account details for proceeds of fraud.

The State Commandant, Ocheja Emmanuel, gave the warning at the NSCDC headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital while briefing the operatives of the Anti-fraud Unit of the Corps.

He said the Command has discovered some fraudulent transactions through POS and warned that any POS operator engaging in sharp practice would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the Command is investigating a case of fraud and that the account was traced to the POS and that the account had been frozen for further investigations.

Commandant Ocheja Emmanuel advised POS operators to ensure that they register their businesses appropriately and report any suspected fraudulent act to the authorities for action.