Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Osun State chapter, on Friday in Osogbo, protested the killing of Professor Jerome Boluwaji Elusiyan, who was the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife last Friday by gunmen in Edo State.

They demanded that the killers of Elusiyan, a professor of paediatrics be brought to justice.

The protesters who stormed the streets on Friday, to expressed their strong dissatisfaction over the growing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, just as they tasked the government to wake up to its responsibility of safeguarding lives and properties of the citizens.

Speaking during the protest, the chairman of NMA in Osun, Professor Edward Komolafe said the primary responsibility of any government is to provide adequate security for the people to move to any part of the country without any fear.

He said the government should put an end to the killing of innocent citizens on Nigerian highways, which he said, were being perpetrated by bandits and other criminal elements.

According to him, “We are here to protect the brutal killing of one of our colleagues Professor Jerome Boluwaji Elusiyan who was murdered exactly one week ago while returning from Irrua to Ile-Ife.

“With a heavy heart full of grief, the NMA register her sorrow over the gruesome murder of our member while he was returning from Irrua specialist hospital where he was an examiner in the final examination for medical students.

“Doctors are citizens of this country we are the highest paying tax workers, our lives must be protected, we should feel free to move as doctors, who can be called at any moment to safe life.

While addressing the protesters at the State Headquarters, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige described the incident as unfortunate, assuring that the police will use its power within the ambit of the law to fight crime and bring criminals to justice

She stated, “the IG has spoken on it and has charged everybody to be out and ensure that we have patrol in all the nooks and crannies so that everywhere can be properly policed with the view of putting an end to such incident.”