The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has suggested death penalty for bandits and other gunmen arrested for threatening the security of Nigeria.

Mr Akanbi made this suggestion Tuesday while speaking at a farmer-herder summit held in Iwo Local Government of Osun State.

He said “there must be the death penalty for kidnappers and no Human Rights advocate should kick against that. Government must begin to kill corrupt people irrespective of their ethnicity, be it Fulani Hausa, Yoruba or any tribe.

“If the security forces cannot enforce the law, then there would be anarchy, ritualists, corrupt people, kidnappers should be killed henceforth.”

He also charged herders in his local government to work hand in hand with him to ensure that criminals perpetrating abductions and killings in Iwo get arrested.





“I want you to work with me to identify criminals penetrating your ranks so that I would not join those who are calling for your expulsion in the Southwest

“You would chase the criminals always by working with the chiefs, and security agencies. I still stand by my words that Fulani should come and stay in Iwo, but I don’t want criminals because we can’t identify with them,” he said.

The monarch also called for the recruitment of more policemen and community policing.

“Security challenges would be significantly solved if the government gives traditional rulers constitutional power. I also prefer devolution of power, not restructuring. Then we also need State Police.

“Government must recruit more policemen. Nigeria must become a police state,” Mr Akanbi said.