



The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, says that capable hands are running the affairs of Nigeria and will bring about stability in the nation.

Akanbi fielded questions from State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that traditional rulers, as custodians of culture, should bring their experience to bear in making Nigeria to function well.

“I am here for the growth and development of Nigeria and I believe that as traditional rulers, we should find a way to advise and use our exposure in making Nigeria to work.

“ I am here to today for the growth and progress of the nation and also to congratulate the vice president on his reelection; see how we can work together to make the next four years very successful and to make Nigeria work.

“When Nigeria works; we, the traditional rulers will be able to work.

“I think in the past; there was insanity; but today, we have seen capable hands running the affairs of this nation; so I believe Nigeria is getting to sanity in the comity of nations,’’ he said.

The monarch said that Osinbajo told him about many programmes of the Federal Government which would be for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to vote for the best candidates in the March 9 governorship and states’ houses of assembly elections.

According to the traditional ruler, the vice president is a very intelligent man who has a message of hope for Nigerians.