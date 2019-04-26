<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A traditional ruler in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, the Olubosin of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, Latiti I, has praised the state governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, for regular payment of workers’ salaries and renovation of the General Hospital in his domain.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital, the Olubosin, who was presented a staff of office on December 13, 2018, described Oyetola’s administration as progressive.

The monarch said within a short time in office the Oyetola administration had recorded giant strides in many sector of the economy.

However, he charged the governor to commence revive the moribund mini water works located in many parts of the state in Oder to meet water needs of the residents.

Lamenting the poor education standard in the country, the Olubosin advocates for “effective utilization of Education Marshals” to stop truancy and other vices in primary and secondary schools.

The traditional ruler, who informed the governor of the success of the education summit he held in Ifetedo recently to address challenged in education sector in his domain, enjoined parents, teachers and other stakeholders to be more proactive and committed to the educational development of the youths.

He expressed his community’s readiness to partner the state government in introducing vocational training for early skill acquisition in the educational curriculum of the children.