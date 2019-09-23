<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chief Whip of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Tunde Olatunji, has volunteered to teach mathematics and civic education in public middle schools in his constituency.

Olatunji disclosed this on Monday while addressing students and teachers at the unveiling of his teaching plan at Anglican Middle School, Edun-Abon, Ife-North Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker said he would teach the two subjects for 2019/2020 academic session.

According to him, the desire to take up the teaching job is aimed at complementing teachers’ efforts and using his status to stimulate the students’ interest in the two subjects.

Olatunji (APC-Ife-North), said the teaching programme, tagged, “Tunde Goes To Teach”, would hold every week across schools in his constituency and Osogbo, the state capital.

“This voluntary teaching is an effort on my part to drive quality and functional education by imparting knowledge and skills that will make the students to be useful to the society.

“My choice of mathematics and civic education is deliberate: my choice of Mathematics to stimulate the interest of young ones in this all important subject often tagged as difficult.

“Civic Education, to me, will impart on the students, the sense of national duty, obligation, patriotism, respect for human rights and ethics.

“These are unarguably, sine qua non to national renaissance and development of any state.” he said.

The lawmaker said his other educational programmes to assist many young talents in academics and sports across Osun state in the last four years had started yielding results,“ he said.

Olatunji, who later taught the students mathematics, urged them to take the subject serious, adding that no matter their future course of study, they would need the subject.

Also speaking, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, the state Head of Service, commended the lawmaker for the initiative.

Olowogboyega said the presence of the lawmaker in the classrooms, teaching the two subjects, would have a long lasting impact on the lives of the students.

Mrs Arinola Oladimeji, the Director of Osun Middle Schools, also commended the lawmaker for the ”laudable gesture.”

The Principal of the school, Mr Oladele Olaniyi, also lauded the lawmaker for his desire to motivate the students to attain success in life.