Osun State has been identified as the new investment destination in Nigeria with huge potential to generate revenue from agriculture, tourism, culture, among others.

The state was also adjudged as one of the few states in the country that have the potential that can accelerate industrial, commercial and infrastructural development.

Osun was evaluated as a state with unique potential that spread across sectors and spheres of human endeavours.

Those were the submissions of the panelists at the ongoing 2019 Osun Economic and Investment Summit holding in Osogbo.

Speaking at the Day 2 session of the summit, the panelists, who include CEO Niger Delta Power Holding, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo; Stanbic IBTC China Coverage Manager Mr. Zhou Bin; Country Director Halcrow Infrastructures Mr. Tomiwa Aregbesola; CEO Chapel Hill Denham Group Mr. Bolaji Balogun and Vice-President Power and Gas, Siemens Mr. Nasir Giwa described Osun as a socio-economic haven.

The panelists, who spoke on the topic: “Developing Infrastructure to Support Industrial Development and Economic Growth”, acknowledged the economic opportunities created by the state through infrastructural development.

They urged investors to tap from the abundant resources Osun is blessed with, as the state had made significant changes in all the sectors of the economy, particularly in the education, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

Describing the state as an industrial hub, the panelists urged the state government not to relent in its efforts to woo investors by showcasing its potential.

Some of the panelists, who spoke on the need for the state to unlock potential in culture, tourism and creative economy for sustainable development, said there was need for the government to do more to ensure drastic change in the sector.

They described Osun as a tourist destination and an investment haven, saying the state is primed to contribute to the growth of the sector to generate employment opportunities.

One of the panelists, Mr. Tunde Kelani, CEO, Mainframe Film and Television Production, said: “There is need to develop and upgrade the tourist centres to make them attractive.”

They called for Public Private Partnership to galvanise the socio-economic potential of the state to make it a pacesetter for development.