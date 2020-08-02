



Osun State Government has said hotels, bars, and clubs found to have flouted COVID-19 protocol in the state would be liable to N250, 000 fine.

Also, defaulting worship centres would be closed and fined N100,000, while private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients would be shut and the owners’ practicing licences withdrawn.

This was contained in a public service announcement titled, ‘COVID-19: Osun rolls out fines for defaulters,’ made available to newsmen on Sunday and signed by the Deputy Governor and chairman, COVID-19 Task Force in the state, Benedict Alabi.

The government in the statement expressed concern over rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in recent times.

The government said Mobile Courts would be deployed to impose fines on defaulters beginning from Monday, adding that its Joint Task Force would henceforth engage in more stringent enforcement.





The statement partly read, “From Monday, August 3, 2020, the State Government of Osun will begin enforcement of stronger punitive measures which will include the deployment of Mobile Courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.

“Hotels, clubs, and bars that flout COVID-19 safety protocol shall be closed and fined N250,000 before they can be reopened. Defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they can reopen. Private Hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients shall have their establishments shut and the owners’ practicing licences withdrawn.

“Individuals who flout the safety protocols of the State Government, after being tried, shall be sentenced to community service. Motorcycles that exceed approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N2,000. Buses and mini-buses that violate the approved loading capacity shall be seized and fined N5,000.”