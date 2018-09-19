The Osun Ministry of Health, has called on relevant stakeholders on eye care services to support the crusade in the prevention of blindness among the populace.

The Permanent Secretary (PS), Mr Segun Aduroja, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday at the inauguration of a 15-man standing committee on the prevention of blindness.

Aduroja was represented by the state Director of Public Health, Mr Adepoju Gbenga, on the occasion.

Aduroja said the committee would work closely with the relevant stakeholders coming into the state for the purpose of reducing blindness, embarking on eye surgeries, and community services on eye care.

According to him, the committee, which is multi-sectoral, comprises of experts from health institutions, research institutes, government agencies and NGOs including the Seeing Is Believing (SIB) organisation.

He said that the SIB had been involved in several community services and because of its landmark achievements, the state had decided to include it in the committee.

Aduroja added that the Primary Health Care Board, the academia and public health departments in the ministry, would be involved in the project for the benefit of reducing blindness in the state.

He said that the state government would not relent in its efforts of tackling health matters, adding that health was one of the cardinal programmes of the present government.

Mr Clement Obayi, the coordinator, SIB in three states comprising Osun, Ondo, and Oyo States, said the committee comprised of some key players on eye health.

The key players, he said, would ensure that a coordinated approach in dealing with eye challenges is taken to help reduce blindness and also ensure quality service delivery on eye health care.

Obayi lauded the state government and other key stakeholders in the health sector for setting up the committee, which had the responsibility of preventing blindness among children and adults.