No fewer than 26,000 residents have benefitted from the free medical mission initiated by the campaign organisation of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

The free health mission, which started on September 8, has now been taken to nine towns. It started from Ejigbo and it will be round off with a return to Osogbo, the state capital, tomorrow.

A team of about 250 medical officials, made up of doctors, nurses, and specialists, were deployed to treat people for various ailments.

The other towns where people benefitted from the programme are Ilesa, Ile Ife, Ila, Ikire, Ede and Iwo.

Apart from general medicine for all complaints, there were eye and dental tests and treatment.

Thousands of people received eye glasses, others got dental extraction, scaling and polishing of teeth.

The highest number of beneficiaries were recorded in Ikirun, where over 4,000 people were treated.

According to the statistics obtained from the medical team, nine other towns recorded a minimum of 2,000 beneficiaries including the very poor.

In Ejigbo Eye Unit: 618 glasses and 440 were given; Dental Unit: 220 (Dental Extraction, Scaling Polishing), General medicine for all complaints: 1,675, making a total of 2,513.