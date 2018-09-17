Ahead of the coming gubernatorial election in Osun, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called on its personnel to show high level of commitment and professionalism by shunning corrupt and unethical standards before, during and after the election.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, who made the call during a visit to the Sector Command on Monday in Osogbo, charged the personnel to be apolitical.

He said that 60 patrol vehicles, alongside both regular and special Marshals, would be deployed across the state, cautioning the officers against being used by politicians to disturb the electoral process.

“We are deploying our men across the state, and I have cautioned them against being used by any political party.

“The image of the corps is very important, and every officer must remain apolitical; knowing that the corps does not belong to any political party,” the corps marshal said.

He said that the agency was partnering with other sister agencies, with the Nigeria Police being the lead agency, in order to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“There is a pool deployment which comprises the DSS, Police, NSCDC, NIS, among others, and not just FRSC alone.

“The Nigeria Police is the lead agency, and there have been series of meetings in order to ensure that the election is peaceful.

“Also, there have been security inter-agency collaboration, and all hands must be on deck to ensure a safe election,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the corps was also working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in terms of logistics, which they have requested to mitigate any form of violence likely to surface.

Oyeyemi charged officers that would be deployed to local government areas in the state to show professionalism and good moral conduct.