Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has lamented the invasion of monkeys from the Osun Osogbo groove as they vandalized the trauma centre at State hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo.

According to the hospital officials, the monkeys living in the bush behind the hospital vandalized the center. The hospital is near Osun-Osogbo groove.

During his on-the-spot assessment visit, the governor ordered the management of the hospital to submit a comprehensive report of the situation with the center.

He expressed worry that the Trauma Centre in the hospital is out of use and promised to ensure full restoration of the facilities at the hospital.

Oyetola assured that his government would address the problems identified in the hospital so as to put it into optimal use.

He also said that his administration would complete the revitalisation of 100 health centres in the state by next month

The state government is revitalizing 332 primary health centres, one per ward, with the grants it received for its performance in the Save A Million Lives (SOML)

Oyetola said: “We are here to inspect some of the ongoing Primary Healthcare Centres across the state and to assess the state of the work done and the quality of the job.”

“Some weeks ago, we flagged off the revitalisation and rehabilitation of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) out of which 100 of them are witnessing total turnaround already.”

“Our intention is to ensure that each of the 332 wards across the state has a PHC and I must appreciate the fact that the federal government has been so helpful on this initiative.”

“Health is wealth and no serious government will play with the health of its people because development revolves around it.”

“Our people have a right to quality healthcare service and facilities. So, the intention is to ensure that our people have access to quality health facilities wherever they live.”

“I am satisfied with what I saw and I can assure that in the next two to three weeks, we must have delivered on the first phase of the project.”

Oyetola was accompanied to the hospital by senior government officials.