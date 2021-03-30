



The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Osun State chapter has lauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the careful review of the education policy of the previous administration which has drastically reduced tension in public schools.

The association also commended what it described as the ingenious and dynamic leadership with which Oyetola has handled critical sectors of the state.

This was revealed by the second Vice Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, who also doubles as the minister in charge of the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke-Atan Ile-Ife, Pastor Elijah Fagbile, while speaking with the media at the Osun Civic Engagement Office.

He emphasized that Oyetola is a man of honour whose character and personal qualities have engendered tremendous development which the state currently enjoys.

In his words, “We are deeply convinced that Oyetola is the right choice appointed at the appropriate time because he has used his expertise rooted in indigenous adroitness to make a significant turnaround in the state.





“It’s noteworthy that his achievement in the education sector, especially the review of education policy is indeed a welcomed one, as it was primarily informed by the demands of the people, by extension, such a bold initiative salvaged the state from religious tension created by introducing new education policies by the last administration”

Fagbile also commended the general performance of Oyetola’s administration in the area of health, security, agriculture and infrastructure which he says have experienced a boost in recent times, through the application of his knowledge, experience, background in public administration and financial engineering.

He also noted that the religious leaders will continue to instil in the minds of their congregations the need to frequently observed COVID-19 guidelines even after taken the vaccine.

In his remarks the special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, charged the people of the state not to relent in taking responsibility towards the containment of COVID-19, noting that the disease is real and still much alive.

Oyintiloye also attested to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the ongoing vaccination is in the best interest of people and not harmful.