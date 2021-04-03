



Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin, the Spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, as a great loss to Yorubaland and the nation.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Saturday, commiserated with the Afenifere, the wife of the deceased, the children and the entire family.

The governor said the contributions of the deceased to the enthronement and growth of democracy in Nigeria would not be forgotten.

According to the governor, the late activist was an advocate of justice, fairness, good governance and a better Nigeria.





He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of the State of Osun, I commiserate with the Afenifere Group over the demise of Mr Yinka Odumakin.

“I also condole with his wife, Dr Joe, his children and the entire Odumakin family over this tragic occurrence.

“The death of Mr Yinka Odumakin is a great loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“­His contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in the country will never be forgotten.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will comfort his family and loved ones and grant his soul eternal rest.”