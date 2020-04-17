<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned the committee members and community leaders against segregation while distributing palliatives to people of the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He also said that over 70,000 vulnerable people across the 18 council areas of the state will benefit from the palliatives to be distributed by the state government.

Governor Akeredolu, who flagged off the programme, said the palliatives are meant for the vulnerable in the state irrespective of their religion or political leaning.

The governor said: “The idea of palliative became very necessary since the government has directed the people to stay at home as part of the precautionary measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19.”





Akeredolu said the main distribution of the items will be at the local government level where the Commissioners, Special Advisers and members of the state House of Assembly from the local government will jointly see to the distribution at the various local government levels.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of the palliatives in Akure, chairman of the committee, Mr. Akin Olotu said: “The process of distribution would be monitored in each local government area by traditional rulers, religious, youth and women group, to ensure an equitable distribution of the palliatives and to ensure that the palliative gets to the poorest of the poor in the society.”